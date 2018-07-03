2018 admission: Stakeholders appraise policy, mull review

ADMISSION POLICY

As part of moves to make admission processes into Nigerian higher institutions more flexible and hitch-free, critical stakeholders, last week, met to fine-tune the processes

JAMB introduces IBASS ahead 2019 admission

Major stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, last Tuesday, gathered in Gbongan in Osun State, to appraise the admission policy and made some verdicts that will further reposition the system for optimal performance.

The meeting was held ahead of this year’s admission of candidates into the country’s 662 higher education institutions including the universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics.

This year’s meeting, otherwise referred to as the Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, apart from coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the convener of the meeting, also marked the first time it was held in the southern part of the country.

Led by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, with the host Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, the meeting, which had in attendance heads of the tertiary institutions comprising vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, took some far-reaching decisions, which if implemented, will surely reposition the higher education sector for the better.

Visibly enraged by what he described as the underhand dealings of some heads of institutions in the admission processes, the Minister, in his welcome address, gave stern warning to the erring academics to henceforth desist from the ignoble acts, saying stiffer penalties awaited anyone found guilty.

According to the Minister, decisions taken at the admission policy meeting must be taken sacrosanct and respected, saying no institution should commence admission processes before the meeting.

He advised JAMB not to hold the meeting later than June of every year; the new date, the Minister said, would enable ample time for every institution to take part and implement the decisions commonly reached at the meeting.

Adamu also announced the approval of maximum of N2,000 for any institution willing to conduct post-UTME test, saying any institution that flout the order would face stiffer penalty.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s big message of the day was the directive that no institution should, henceforth, admit any student for any programme, be it full-time, part-time, sandwich or distance learning, except through JAMB.

He said: “The Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions shall continue to be the forum where the agenda, guidelines, modalities, and timelines would be set for the purpose of admissions to universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria and for all modes of study including full time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich and other related programmes.

“Therefore, no admission to any tertiary institutions should be announced before the Policy Meeting. It is appreciated that the meeting is being held early enough for the commencement of the new session.”

To further stamp his authority, the Minister ordered JAMB to relate with appropriate regulatory bodies of all the tertiary institutions including the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among others, to annually publish the list of all matriculated students.

He said any candidate, whose name does not appear on the list should simply know that their admission is forfeited for that year.

The Minister added: “Please let the quality of transparency, honesty, sincerity, equity, loyalty, and commitment to nation building be our guiding principles. We should be dissuaded from doing any official business under the table. Heads of tertiary institutions are encouraged to institutionalise the qualities enumerated above.

“A lot of revelations laced with observed lapses and documentary evidences have been brought to my attention. We have extensively consulted on the way forward and I, therefore, urge each institution to abide by the regulations. Some of you carry out your duties with full understanding and knowledge that some of your actions cannot stand the test of integrity, as some of the infractions you endorse and approve are irregular.”

He urged stakeholders to ‘ensure compliance with the policy directives in the interest of the nation’s educational development, adding that “violations of these guidelines would not be tolerated as appropriate sanctions would be meted out against violators.”

Meanwhile, in his presentation, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede chronicled the examination body’s activities over the years and the initiatives introduced towards sanitising the admission processes and ensure that the available spaces are judiciously utilised by right candidates.

According to the Registrar, apparently due to poor counselling, lack of knowledge, and the policy that emphasises Credit Pass in five subjects including English and Mathematics, among other factors, out of the total 1,025,487 admission spaces available in 2017 in all the 662 higher institutions including the innovations enterprise institutions both private and public, only 566,641 were filled while 457,846 were unused.

The revelation, which is against the common belief among Nigerians that access to higher education is very narrow, is according to Oloyede, a pointer to the fact of the urgent need for stakeholders to harmonise positions towards ensuring that spaces are judiciously utilised.

He said the unused quota amounted to a huge 44.7 per cent of the admission spaces, even as Oloyede said colleges of education had the highest number of unused slots, which stands at 290,097 of 364,722; universities had 119,878 out of 538,269, while polytechnics had 39,404 out of 112,437.

Apart from this, he added in his analysis that IEIs had 8,467 unused out of 9,059.

To address this problem of unused spaces, Oloyede said JAMB would provide a virtual market space for institutions to shop for students not admitted by their first choice institutions, while urging the institutions to keep to the admissions time-table to enable seamless coordination of the process.

“If any institution does not do its admission on time, we will withdraw the names of the students and we will transfer them to the market place where others can pick them. When we are doing First Choice admission, do your own even if you are not ready to resume,” he said.

By this instruction, all admissions, according to JAMB, are expected to be concluded between Monday, July 2, and November 26, for all categories of students.

Meanwhile, the Registrar announced the introduction of an automated JAMB brochure through what he codenamed, IBASS, that is, Integrated Brochure and syllabus System.

The new innovation, he noted, would allow each institution to view its current requirements and make online request for addition, subtraction or outright cancellation.

And, for the benefit of the candidates, the Registrar insisted that the IBASS has candidates’ eligibility checker, which enables them to match their requirements with programmes available in each of the institutions.

This latest addition is apart from the new features introduced to the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), which includes a real time Admission Category Monitor, which pops up to remind admission officers of admission status of their individual schools, including available slots for merits, educationally less disadvantaged states and catchment areas.

Meanwhile, on the cut-off marks for this year’s admission processes, the meeting retained the 2017 marks of 120 as the minimum mark for degree-awarding institutions; 100 for polytechnics and between 110 and 120 for colleges of education and innovative enterprise institutions.

Also, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated JAMB Board, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, expressed the commitment of the board to upholding the standards of the examinations conducted by the body, and enjoined every stakeholder to join in the mission.

He said: “Let me acknowledge here the sincerity, honesty and dedication of the current Registrar, the management and staff members of the Board. The unprecedented returns of billions of Naira to the Public Treasury further testifies to the ability of Mr. President, not only to be honest, but also to fish out and entrust honest persons with strategic public office. The Governing Board under my leadership with the support of our upright and unassuming Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu will further add rigour to transparent and honest services of the Board.”