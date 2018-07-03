News
2019: APC better positioned under Oshiomohle – Abe
A Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would better position the party to address its challenges.
This was as Abe, a governorship aspirant in Rivers State, reiterated that his governorship ambition was intact, saying that APC could now boast of leadership that is committed to the ideals and core values of the party, where members would find a common ground to work together ahead of the 2019 general election.
The senator disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, shortly after he was received by a mammoth of supporters at a receptionorganisedinhishonour in Beera, his hometown, in Gokana Local Government Area.
He commended members of state chapter of APC for the commitment they displayed during the convention, despite the party’s challenges in the state, saying: “I am very happy to be home after the convention and I want to use this opportunity to appreciate all members of the All Progressives Congress for their enthusiasm and commitment to the party despite the challenges facing our great party in Rivers State.”
Abe added: “They were in Abuja in their large numbers and I am happy the convention is over and we have a brand new executive of the party that is committed to the ideals and core values of the APC party.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics24 hours ago
Federal might’ll not save Fayemi from defeat – Olusola
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- Politics23 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities