2019: Atiku, IBB in closed door meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, at his residence in Minna, the Niger State capital. Atiku, who arrived at the Minna airport, drove straight to Babangida’s mansion about 12:35p.m. It was reliably gathered that the meeting, which lasted over three hours, may not be unconnected with Atiku’s presidential ambition in 2019.

The presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refused to speak with his supporters and journalists after the meeting. Although an insider source told our correspondent that Atiku’s visit was a private one, the entrance gate of IBB’s mansion was turned to a mini political carnival as his supporters in Niger State laid siege to the gate.

The supporters, who had various placards, were prevented from gaining access to Babangida’s residence as Atiku left at 3:45p.m. The supporters, who have waited for over two hours, were disenchanted when Atiku and his over 15-vehicle convoy drove to the airport without acknowledging their presence. This development angered some of Atiku’s supporters. One of the aggrieved supporters, Nabila Mohammed, said she was disappointed.

“I am not happy at all because we have been waiting for Atiku for the past four hours. He could not even wave at us. “This is a man we have been fighting for his cause; he just came out and ignored us, but we will support him,” Mohammed said. The Niger State Coordinator for ‘Hope for Atiku 2019’, Mohammed Kutigi, said that they are happy that the presidential aspirant visited Niger State. Also, journalists who had waited for the former number two man were told to leave.

“This visit is a private one, and therefore, he cannot talk to journalists,” one of Atiku’s media aides said. Yesterday’s visit is Atiku’s second visit to Babangida in seven months. Media Assistant to Atiku, Mr. Paul Ibe, told journalists that the visit was a private one.