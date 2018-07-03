News
2019: Cleric urges politicians to embrace Muritala, Yar’Adua’s good governance
An Islamic Cleric, Shiek Mudathir Atanda Bada has relived sterling memories of good governance with fear of God demonstrated by the late Head of State, General Muritala Muhammed and late President Musa Yar’Adua whose short administrations recorded wide applause from many Nigerians, while urging present politicians to emulate them.
The cleric, who spoke at a lecture he delivered in Ibadan on the occasion of a programme organised by an Islamic group- Muslim Political Awareness Front (MUPAF), held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, urged Muslims throughout the country to get engaged in partisan politics and be privileged to govern the people with fear of God like the two former leaders did.
Among the guests that graced the occasion were the gubernatorial aspirant of the Alliance for Democracy in Oyo state Engr. Hakeem Alao, representative of Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Shiek Musa Soliu Esinniobiwon, Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Amole Muritala and Adekunle Abass respectively.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics23 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Coping with ‘When it’s Red’