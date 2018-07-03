2019: Cleric urges politicians to embrace Muritala, Yar’Adua’s good governance

An Islamic Cleric, Shiek Mudathir Atanda Bada has relived sterling memories of good governance with fear of God demonstrated by the late Head of State, General Muritala Muhammed and late President Musa Yar’Adua whose short administrations recorded wide applause from many Nigerians, while urging present politicians to emulate them.

The cleric, who spoke at a lecture he delivered in Ibadan on the occasion of a programme organised by an Islamic group- Muslim Political Awareness Front (MUPAF), held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, urged Muslims throughout the country to get engaged in partisan politics and be privileged to govern the people with fear of God like the two former leaders did.

Among the guests that graced the occasion were the gubernatorial aspirant of the Alliance for Democracy in Oyo state Engr. Hakeem Alao, representative of Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Shiek Musa Soliu Esinniobiwon, Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Amole Muritala and Adekunle Abass respectively.

Related