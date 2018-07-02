2019: INEC alleges attempt to clone PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alleged attempts by unnamed persons to clone its Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online. INEC’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, in a statement yesterday however, said that there was no cause for alarm as the card is well secured. Uzzi said INEC had anticipated such action and has “proactively taken measures to preserve and further secure our electoral materials.” According to him, “several security features and secret source codes are contained in the Smart Card Readers which enable them to read only PVCs duly issued by the commission.”

He noted that the the advertisement of the cloned PVCs showed photographs of blank cards which have not been personalised and which do not contain any details. “In addition to the existing features, the commission is already working to further secure the PVCs and the Smart Card Readers and will continue to protect them from unauthorized and malicious access. “It is for this reason that, beginning from next week, we are commencing the systematic hardware and software upgrade of all the Smart Card Readers nationwide.

“It is worthy of note that this enhancement had already been successfully done in Ekiti and Osun, preparatory to the upcoming governorship elections in both States. “We wish to reassure the public that our systems are robust even as we continue to fortify them ahead of the 2019 general elections,” the statement added.

INEC said it is taking the reports serious and would engage the government and security agencies as well as the promoters of the platform in order to get to the root of it and take all necessary action to take down the advertisement forthwith.