2019: Nsukka endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

… to purchase gov’s nomination form

The people of Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State, yesterday unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for another term in office.

Rising from a zonal mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government Field, Nsukka, the people of the zone said they were very impressed with Ugwuanyi’s sterling performance in spite of the nation’s dwindling economic challenges.

They noted that the governor had created an ambiance of peace, security and uncommon transformation of the entire state through his peaceful disposition and grassroots’ development initiatives.

The event which witnessed a warm border reception at Opi junction and a brief stop-over at St. Charles’ Parish, Opi; St. John’s Parish, Ugwuorie; Ogige Market, Nsukka and Church of Transfiguration (Anglican Communion), where special prayers were offered to the governor for his re-election in 2019, God’s protection and guidance, was attended by crème-de-lame in the area.

Speaking at the rally, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Rt. Hon. Princess Stella Ngwu on behalf of the people of the zone, disclosed that the major aim of the event was to celebrate Ugwuanyi’s achievements in three years in spite of “the dwindling revenue from crude oil and economic recession.”

Ngwu added that another reason for the rally was to endorse the governor for a second term in office, recalling that the other two senatorial zones of the state had endorsed him for re-election.

She said that “while many states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries with bailout funds, His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was busy exploring means and options to be less dependent on revenue from the Federation Account” even when Enugu was not yet recognized as an oil producing state.

Also speaking, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who eulogized the governor’s uncommon leadership style, added that his footprints were unprecedented, declaring that “the only party we have is Gburugburu and the PDP.”

Utazi disclosed that the zone had also unanimously agreed to purchase the party’s nomination form for the governor, in appreciation of the peace and good governance he had entrenched in the state.

Moving the motion for endorsement, a former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo said that the zone was proud of the governor for entrenching peace and good governance as well as equitable distribution of amenities, maintaining that it was a great thing that

“Enugu East and West Senatorial zones are saying that you will go for a second term in office.”

Other speakers, namely the party’s zonal Chairman, Rt. Hon. Nze Michael Onyeze; Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; popular Nollywood actors, who witnessed the event in solidarity with Ugwuanyi such as Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Pete Edochie and John

Okafor (Ibu), all praised the governor for his good works, humble disposition and peace initiatives, stressing that he deserved a second term in office.