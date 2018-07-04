2019: S’W PDP alleges persecution of members

The Southwest chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Elders Committee of the party in Ondo State yesterday faulted arraignment of the Chairman of the party, Chief Clement Faboyede and the Coordinator of Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Committee, Akongun Tokunbo Modupe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso and the Chairman of the Elders Committee, Prof Olu Agbi in separate press conferences said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was persecuting its members because of the next year’s general elections.

The PDP leaders also berated the EFCC for allegedly being a willing tool in the hands of the Federal Government to persecute the opposition political party and intimidate the followership.

While demanding the immediate release of the detained Olafeso said “We just want the public to know that these are innocent citizens being haunted because of their political leaning and it is rather unfortunate that in the name of corruption people are been haunted and being detained without recourse to their right.

“This is unfair, unjust and this is not how to fight corruption. The APC governments are all bastion of corruption, of all the so many corruption allegations levied against members of APC, from inception till date, none of them has been put to court not to talk about of being jailed.

“The PDP in Southwest detest this and we are vehemently saying that they should release Faboyede and Modupe today and if the intention was for these gentlemen to be blackmailed they have failed woefully because we believe in their leadership, they are innocent and as long as we believe that the court of the land must make pronouncements, it is unfair on their own human right for them to be detained without trial.”

Agbi said the incarceration of the PDP leaders showed that the APC led government was not fighting corruption but witch hunting members of the PDP in order to weaken it before the next year’s election.

His words “As Elders of the Party, we aware that the fund was sent to the State Chapter of the Party by the National headquarters through Fidelity Bank, it was duly collected on behalf of the Party by the duo and its disbursement to all the polling units across the State was perfectly administered.

“The said money is to the best of our knowledge not the proceeds of any crime, but fund required by the Party to organize the election. It is a universally accepted norm for political parties to spend money on elections and we find it curious that the APC controlled Federal Government is using agencies like the EFCC to persecute officers of our Party endlessly.

“We, however, attest to the fact that these gentlemen are not criminals and therefore do not have any business laundering slush funds. In view of our summations above, we hereby call for the immediate release of these gentlemen and the discontinuation of this trial, which we believe is a persecution of the PDP.”