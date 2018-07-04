2019: Turaki meets Lagos PDP, vows to defeat Buhari

A former Minister of Special Duties and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, yesterday met with delegates of the party in Lagos, pledging to rebuild the passion of nationalism and patriotism.

Speaking when he visited the Lagos PDP in company with a former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Sulaiman Abubakar; former Niger Delta Minister, Chief Steven Oru, among others, the aspirant said the current administration in the country has failed, hence his decision to rebuild the country.

He said: “We have a divisive and discriminatory government in power that we are now doubting the Nigeria project”.

He pledged to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference if elected as the President in the 2019 election.

“If you are looking for credibility, we have credibility. We have integrity. We have the knowledge and experience. Nigerians are looking upon the direction of the PDP to save the nation from nepotism and despotism”, he said.

Promising to implement the 2014 recommendations of the National confab report and restructuring of the country, he said: “I believe in restructuring whether it is resource control or fiscal federalism”.

He also promised to concede the position of Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to Lagos State, which he noted generates 95 per cent of the nation’s non-oil revenues.

Turaki who reiterated that all PDP aspirants were eminently qualified to lead the country, said they have all resolved to back any candidate who emerged from the primaries, adding that for Nigeria to remain united, the APC must be voted out of power.

In his response, the chairman of Lagos PDP, Hon. Moshood Salvador, said the PDP was poised for victory ahead of the 2019 election, just as he stressed the commitment of the party in the state to producing a credible presidential candidate for the party in 2019.