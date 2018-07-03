2019: Why APC must deliver Abia 100 per cent, by Kalu

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday reiterated the party’s determination to sweep electoral positions in the state in next year’s elections.

The party chieftain said this yesterday while addressing state working committee, local government and zonal executives of the party in his country home Camp, Neya Igbere in Bende local government area that the leadership of the party at all levels in the state must work to deliver the governorship, the three senatorial, eight House of Representatives and state Assembly seats to APC.

Kalu said: “This meeting is to show where we belong to after the state and national congresses. There is no shaking, we are in APC come rain, come sunshine.

“I gave them that power and I will take away the power from them. We are committed to good governance, to free education, payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions. Democracy loses its beauty when workers and teachers are owed.

“I was governor for eight years, we paid teachers and civil servants. We even paid 13th month, students had free education, why should today be different?

“It is only in Abia State that National Assembly members do not attract federal projects.

“If he hates the Igbo why do I go to him. Am I not full blooded Igbo man? By February 17, 2019, we must prove to the president we are capable to deliver. We will be the first state in the South-East after Imo to produce the governor.

“All we want is a credible candidate, if he emerges from the Old Bende we will support him and if he emerges from the Ngwa area we will support him, what we want is victory for our party.

“Democracy is not about the governor drinking champagne and being drunk all night, but a serious business for the uplifting of the life of the people.”