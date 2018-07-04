2019: Why you must vote APC in Abia, by Kalu

Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has warned electorate in the state not to trade their votes for money, urging them to vote for those who would serve them selflessly.

He said that anything in the contrary would amount to putting the people into four years of self-inflicted punishment.

Kalu, who is a senatorial aspirant of the APC for Abia North Senatorial District gave this warning at Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State while addressing the newly inaugurated state working committee of the APC.

He said: “The power of voting and choosing who will lead you lies in your hands. You must give Abia a good candidate from our party to lead us. Do not take money from anybody and elect a bad governor to lead you. You must elect people based on popularity so that he can compete with others. If you take money and elect any unqualified representative, you have incurred four years punishment for yourselves.

“It is only in Abia that Federal Representatives and Senators don’t attract any federal presence. Go to Anambra, it is not just the governor of the state that does the whole work. In Imo it is the same and Ebonyi also. Ask any Federal House member in Abia, ask any senator in Abia to show one road that is tagged in their names? The ways of doing the right things are there, but they care about feeding their immediate families. We are no longer going to stand with people who only go into politics to fend for their families.”

“Let us say no to all those little money given to us during election. How can people collect money that worth nothing to vote a wrong candidate and suffer for the rest of their lives? Now, election is on the way, the governor will start going to people from house to house to bribe big men and give them money. Is that how democracy works? Democracy is about good roads, good education, orderliness, good healthcare and security.

“Most of you were in Abia when I was governor. You can attest that people slept comfortably those days in their houses. There were thieves, but they were mere petty thieves. There was no armed robbery because I took it upon me and removed such from Abia State. There was never anything like kidnapping here when I was governor, because I drove such bad elements away from Abia because their ways are not acceptable by my own sense of democratic process. That is what leaders should do and that is what democracy is all about.”