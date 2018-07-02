2019: Youths challenge old order

The emergence of youthful leaders in other lands seems to have given hope to some young Nigerian presidential hopefuls ahead of the 2019 general elections, FELIX NWANERI reports

Despite the growing trend of emergence of young leaders across the globe, older politicians are still very much involved in governing and setting the agenda in Nigeria. But an array of youths have so far declared interest for contest the forthcoming presidential election and the belief in some political quarters is that the old political order may be altered in the 2019 polls.

For these youths, who are eager to take over the leadership of Africa’s most population nation, growing unhappiness with establishment politicians and wave of youthful energy across the world, which have seen countries like France, Ireland, Estonia, Austria and Canada, recently electing leaders under the age of 40, seems to be their driving force.

To the electorate in these countries, there is the feeling that new approaches are needed for today’s problems. Therefore, less emphasis is put on age and experience. More than youth alone, these new crop leaders offer their respective countries a renewed sense of vitality and excitement.

For instance, 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, who was recently elected to power in Austria had earlier served as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Ireland’s Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest-ever president elected in June 2017, at the age of 39, also held high ministerial positions before leading their political parties.

The question many have asked against this development is: What could have influenced this trend? To many analysts, the answer is not farfetched as the rise of social media has changed the dynamics of politics, making it less predictable.

The generational power shift that sweept across Europe, perhaps, explains the renewed interest in, and enthusiasm for politics among the youth back as more than before, young Nigerians now feel comfortable dealing with the new dynamics than old established politicians.

The new political dynamics, no doubt, has been boosted by the passage of the Not too young to run Bill by the National Assembly, which was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. With the new law, sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) have been altered to reduce the age of eligibility for elective offices across the board thereby affording more young Nigerians the opportunity to stand for elections.

This means that Nigerian youths can now contest for the office of president at the age of 35 and that of governor or senatorial seat at the age of 30. It is a change from the initial 40 and 35 years limit, respectively, which was mandated by the constitution.

The age limit for the membership of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly was lowered to 25 from 30. Advocates of the rights of young people running for elected office had predicated their campaign for the law on the belief that the youth deserve the same right to run for offices and that age discrimination is a hindrance to their participation in the democratic process.

This argument cannot be disputed as today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known. Half of the global population is under 30, and yet 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for office, even though they can vote.

The teeming population of young people, notwithstanding, they make up less than two per cent of the world’s members of parliament. About 30 per cent of the world’s lower houses of parliament have no members of parliaments (MPs) under 30, while more than 80 per cent of the world’s upper houses of parliament have no MPs under the same age.

It was against this backdrop that the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba, ahead of the forthcoming general elections, called for the opening the political space for youths’ participation.

Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), had in a letter to Obasanjo in July2017, entitled: “Nigeria needs a generational shift in political leadership,” raised concern over the quality of leadership in Nigeria.

He said that the country’s situation is due to failure of leadership, adding that the nation has been “held back by crop of leadership that has outlived usefulness and effectiveness as a result of old age.”

He went further to say that Obasanjo ruled Nigeria at 39. He further cited that foremost nationalists like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello were 40, 43 and 40 respectively, when they began active roles as pioneers of Nigeria’s political history.

He also reminded the former president that Odumegwu Ojukwu and Yakubu Gowan were in their 30s, when they took centre stage in Nigerian politics and therefore urged him to intervene in the political situation of Nigeria to see ensure like in France, where Macron emerged as president, and in Canada, where Trudeau, is prime minister, a younger Nigerian could also be president.

Obasanjo in his reply to the letter entitled: “Re: Nigeria needs a generational shift in political leadership,” called on the younger generation to organise themselves around positive core values, become ideological in the sense of nationalism and patriotism in their quest for a generational shift in political leadership of the country.”

His response read in part: “It is sad that the successor generation of Nigerians have in most cases resorted to work avoidance in the quest for leadership. Most members of the younger generation of Nigerians are mostly contended with waiting for dead men’s shoes and are unwilling to beat alternative past leadership. In such a situation, it is to be expected and actually it is human that those with some head start in life will not concede such advantages freely and based on their innate goodness.

“The world as I know it, is powered by shrewd hard-headed calculating individuals and the cornucopia of their mercy is decidedly thin and it is unlike God’s rain that falls on the just and the wicked alike.

The point to ponder is how has the successor generation positioned themselves to lead?” On what the younger generation needs to do, he advised: “Let the younger people organise themselves around positive core values.

Let them become ideological in the sense of nationalism and patriotism in this struggle. This is democracy. Politics is a game of numbers. At the end of the day, the youth are in the majority. What is the excuse? So, long as the older generation do not have the incentive to step down, for so long will they continue to reinvent and reappoint and resurface.”

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, who added his voice to campaign, said the forthcoming 2019 general elections provides an opportunity for a new generation of leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country.

Babangida, who reflected on the state of the nation in a statement titled “Towards a national rebirth,” said: “This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels.”

“In 2019 and beyond, we should come to a national consensus that we need new breed leadership with requisite capacity to manage our diversities and jump-start a process of launching the country on the super highway of technology-driven leadership in line with the dynamics of modern governance. “It is short of saying enough of this analogue system. Let’s give way for digital leadership orientation with all the trappings of consultative, constructive, communicative, interactive and utility-driven approach where everyone has a role to play in the process of enthroning accountability and transparency in governance.”

But, justified as the arguments of Obasanjo, Babangida and Agbakoba may be, some analysts reasoned that the youthful presidential aspirants should have concentrated their energy at the state level, and if they succeed, look towards replicating the success at the centre in future. The problems of Nigeria, they argued, are bound to be complicated if the nation is handed over in its present state to inexperienced orators, who know next to nothing in practical terms what leadership demands. However, there is a political school that believes the urgency of generation power shift is now.

National Chairman of main opposition party – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Prince Uche Secondus, who shares this thought, disclosed that his party will come up with what he described as “Generation Next” programme for repositioning youths to take over leadership in 2019. Speaking at the opening of PDP Youth Leaders meeting recently in Abuja, Secondus said age barrier should be removed, so that a 25-year old, who is popular and intelligent can be voted into power as governor.“The country needs the youth and the party is ready to allow them to participate in governance,” he said.

Apparently heeding the call for a new order that will see the youth taking over from established politicians, a number of youths and professionals slightly above the youth age have so far declared interest in the 2019 presidency.

They are Ahmed Buhari (39), Chris Emejuru (35), Adamu Garba (35), Yul Edochie (36) and Eniola Ojajuni (39), Tope Fasua (47), Fela Durotoye (46), Charles Udeogaranya (46), Thomas-Wilson Ikubese (48), Omoyele Sowore (47), Ibrahim Lajada (34) and Omololu Omotosho (33). There are others who have declared for the governorship positions of the respective states.

While the aspirations of many of them have been limited to declarations on the social media platforms, some are leaving no stone unturned to make real their dream by officially declaring to run for the highest office in the land on the platform of known political parties and going steps further to set up structures to give older politicians, who have dominated the political scene for long a run for their money in the forthcoming presidential election.

Ahmed Buhari

Popularly referred to Ahmed Bee, this first son of a military personnel is perhaps one of the few young aspirants that have moved his ambition to rule Africa’s most populous country from the social media sphere to the streets. According to him, his vision is to see a unified country where the people are secure, power is decentralised and economically viable.

He has been holding town hall meetings across the country and has intimated former leaders like Obasanjo and Babangida about his ambition. For the young folks, the initiative of Buhari’s Foundation, ‘Kids Can Code,’ has endeared them to him and what he represents as they are fully exposed to computer programming, software development, graphic designing and hardware assembling at no cost.

Chris Emejuru

For the young Nigerian based in the United States, Nigeria’s biggest problem is leadership, which he has declared to provide. Born on December 1, 1982, of Rivers State origin (Elele), Emejuru has a background in business and politics. His reach has expanded to four continents including Latin America (Costa Rica), Africa (Nigeria), Asia, (Istanbul, Turkey) and North America (United States).

His passion for enterprise and social development has led him to his home country of Nigeria for the past 17 years since 1999. He is the founder and Managing Director/CEO of Liberty Approach & Allied Consults (LAAC), a consulting firm whose goal is to inform and provide knowledgeable information to clients regarding fiscal, economic, social, cultural endeavours as well as present information on current events in Nigeria, from the perspective of the Federal Government, and government at state and local levels.

Adamu Garba

II An IT guru and founder/CEO, IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd, a leading cloud computing company based in Lagos, Garba has his eyes on the big picture in 2019 and he is not making a joke of it.

He listed his selling points to include strong will, ability, health and intelligence. He said: “In leadership, age is not a barrier, wisdom is key. I have an excellent manifesto on how we can improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians by deliberate and committed effort to transit from poverty; a manifesto that will transform us from the current supplier nation to a real free market economy.\’ Garba’s vision for a new Nigeria is a country where the youth will be engaged technically in ICT and vocational training for massive job creation. He also hopes to de-instutionalise religion.

Yul Edochie

After his failed bid at the last Anambra State governorship election, the popular Nollywood actor has declared that he will be running for the presidency in 2019. At the governorship election, the younger Edochie, who was the candidate of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), could only muster 145 votes in the race.

Eniola Ojajuni

Ojajuni, who contested election to represent Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), is relentless in making his dream of a better Nigeria, a reality. The youthful presidential hopeful, who hails Ugbo Kingdom, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State is a consultant to Vega Foods, Singapore on Africa investment and also a consultant to Delta State Investment Agency on Direct Investment. Has has written over 200 proposals to investors including over 25 state governors, past and present in Nigeria. He has also written over 1,500 articles in the past three years on Investment and National Policy for Local newspapers in Nigeria and abroad.

Ibrahim Lajada

A young man of humble beginning who worked his way up, Lajada holds a Bachelors degree in International Business and a Masters Degree in Political Economics from universities the United States before setting up his businesses. He has promised to remove a large number of controls and regulations, which stifles the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship if elected president

Omololu Omotosho

A trained Accountant who graduated from the Texas Southern University, Omotosho who is from Ekiti State, was a Fellow with President Barack Obama’s Presidential Organization, Organizing for Action, where he helped in organizing African-Americans towards a successful second term for the first Black American Presidency. Speaking on why he is throwing his hat into the presidency ring, he said: “I did this because Nigeria has been ruined by people with no agenda but just there for selfish and unnecessary reasons. There is only so much material stuff, one and one’s family needs. Nigeria needs someone that has a proven record of selfless service and that is not a thief.”

Omoyele Sowore

The founder and publisher of an online citizen news platform, Saharareporters, took the political scene by storm, when he announced his aspiration to contest the 2019 presidential election. Though he has not revealed the political platformonwhichhe wouldbe contesting the poll, he has been touring the various parts of the country, holding town hall meetings and sensitizing citizens on his ambition.

Fela Durotoye

The consulting guru, leadership coach and public speaker, who runs the Gemstone Group, has declared to run for the 2019 presidency on the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). He said that he settled for the party because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP cannot save Nigeria from her myriad of problems. Noting that he has committed his life to building Nigeria and listing a number of projects he has executed without the help of the government, Durotoye averred during his declaration for the 2019 presidency that he has what it takes build a new Nigeria. His words: “As you may already know, over the last 13 years, I have committed my life and resources to doing all I can to build a New Nigeria that would be the most desirable nation to live in by December 31, 2025.”

Tope Fasua

He is currently the national chairman of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), one of Nigeria’s newly registered parties. Fasua got his first degree in Economics from the old Ondo State University and a master’s degree in Financial Markets and Derivatives from the UK. He has vast experiences in the banking sector. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Global Analytics Consulting Limited. Fasua wants to be president on the platform of the party he leads and he explained in a recent media interview on why he is running the presidency. “I was inspired by the need to stop complaining about how things are, or how badly Nigeria is run, and to be responsible enough to do something about this country myself. Plus I have many strong ideas about how things should be run. As an economist, that is all I think about. I have written four books on the Nigerian socio-economy, and perhaps over 2000 articles.”

Charles Udeogaranya

Udeogeranya is a member of the APC. He was formerly the Lagos State chairman of the defunct African Renaissance Party (ARP) and Lagos League of Political Parties. For him, APC would only retain the presidency and other top political positions if the party offers him its ticket in 2019. The aspirant, who sees no reason why President Buhari should seek re-election, added: “If the feelers with the electorate can be relied on, then the surest way for my party to retain the presidency, gubernatorial, senate and House seats can only be assured with my emergence as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2019 presidential election,” he said.

Thomas-Wilson Ikubese

Ikubese, who was born in Lagos but hails from Delta State and presently practices medicine in Ondo State. He graduated from the University of Benin in 2000 and is currently the Chief Medical Director of Sckye Hospital and Diagnostics Ltd. He is also currently the state vice chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the association’s national social/publicity secretary. He said he decided to join politics to salvage the country from hardship and place it on the same level with global counterparts in terms of development and intends to realise his ambition on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP).

Jaye Gaskia

Gaskia is a household name in civil society movement. He has been in the human rights struggle for a while. Though he has no political track record, he is being linked currently with a new political movement that a large chunk of the labour unions have sympathy. While it still remains to be seen how far these youths can cause a break from the past, the question many are asking is: Will the youth seize the opportunity of the 2019 elections to address the leadership deficit that is so legendary in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership, developments in the days ahead will determine.