30,000 security personnel for election

Security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force are to jointly deploy 30,000 officers and men to enhance adequate security during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Arrangements are also in top gear to receive the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris on a one-day official visit to the state next week.

Caleb Ikechuckwu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ado Ekiti that the IGP would meet with all stakeholders, preparatory to the polls.

Ikechukwu listed other security and paramilitary agencies in the pool to include Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Prisons Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He explained that contrary to expectations, none of those to be deployed for election purpose would be armed. According to him, since election matters are generally regarded as civil in nature, all the security agencies had been told to be civil in their approach.

Besides, he disclosed that such officers and men have also been told to be at a radius of 500 metres away from the polling booths.

“I can tell you proudly that the police, as a major security outfit are more than ready. Our readiness is such that even if the election has to come up tomorrow, we will not be caught napping,” he said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 10,000 of those to be deployed are from the police with the Ekiti State Command of the NSCDC, contributing 7,500 of its men to the security team.

Spokesman of the corps in the state, Tolu Afolabi told NAN that those to be deployed had already undergone series of trainings to boost their preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, yesterday, deployed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle, to the state ahead of the election.

Shogunle told NAN that he had the instructions of the police boss to carry out confidence building patrols in different parts of the state by attending swiftly to all complaints emanating from individuals and groups against police personnel.

“This is one of the several measures the police authorities are taking toward ensuring that we remain neutral in the Ekiti State election,” he said.

He listed emergency numbers to call for complaints, but warned complainants against consequences of false alarms or allegations that could not be substantiated with facts.