$6bn Mambilla power faces grid delivery hurdles

A fresh hurdle of system transmission is rocking the on-going 3,050 megawatts (MW) Mambilla hydropower project on which about $6 billion investments have been committed.

The Federal Government’s template for project, which dragged for about 40 years, investigation by New Telegraph revealed, lacks proportionate plan for the transmission of 3,050 MW expected to be delivered by the biggest hydro-power project in the country.

Although the $5.79 billion project, expected to be completed in six years from now, had overcome the funding hurdle with $4.92 billion commitment from the Chinese Exim Bank and other Chinese lenders, it is expected to deliver over half of the country’s power generation through the same obsolete national system grid, which has become epileptic over the years.

The Federal Government will provide 15 per cent amounting to $868.87 million, but this has no provision for grid upgrade or the needed total overhaul.

Reiterating result of the investigation by this newspaper, Nnaji said that he also foresaw the threat and renewed clamour for alternative to national grid for the Mambilla power delivery.

Expressing disdain over abandonment of the super-grid scheme, an alternative smaller megawatt capacity grids’ model he championed while in government, Nnaji told this newspaper that the Mambilla project could not be delivered through the current obsolete national grid without having the installation suffering total collapse and damage.

The super grid was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) six years ago to, among other things, lessen the burden on the national grid, serve as alternative to the grid and ease power delivery from generation plants to distribution companies.

Meanwhile, the international lenders whose scopes of investments do not extend to the national grid had, due to ignorance of the impending threat, continued to release investments for the power project.

The World Bank said last weekend it had approved a total of $2.1 billion in concessionary loans to fund projects in Nigeria aimed at improving access to electricity and promoting governance.

The projects approved by the International Development Association (IDA), the bank’s low-interest arm, are expected to support Nigeria’s economic growth plan, including the power sector.

Already, the Federal Government had made provisions for the financing of the Mambilla projects in the 2018 budget appropriation. From the N434 billion budget, the ministry is getting for capital projects in 2018, the sum of N9.82 billion has been pegged on the Mambilla project, checks by this newspaper showed.

A breakdown of the expenditure, correspondence exchanged between the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Budget Planning sighted by this newspaper shows that consultancy services will gulp N1.3 billion including a N610 million peg on consultancy works for the valuation and compensation of the affected communities.

There is a N200 million allocation for the Federal Government and Taraba State project implementation team while another N512 million is budgeted for the engineering design, management and supervision of the project.

Government will also spend N8.5 billion as part of the 15 per cent counterpart funding for the project.

Calling for alternative plan to the grid to serve the Mambilla project, Professor Nnaji told this newspaper that the mega hydro-power plant has to be made to transmit its power.