Metro and Crime
91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC
The Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Monday that no fewer than 91 persons died in road crashes in Ogun in the first quarter of 2018.
Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.
Oladele said that during the same period in 2017, 96 crashes recorded with 49 deaths.
He also said that 460 persons were injured during the same period as against 305 persons in 2017.
According to him, most of crashes occurred at the construction areas, especially Ogunmakin, Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan and blamed them on speeding.
The sector commander, however, appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious as road construction had resumed on some of the major roads.
He also said that traffic advisory was issued by Ogun FRSC on June 30, to warn people on the dangers of speeding at the construction areas.
(NAN)
