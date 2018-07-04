Abacha loot: Reps stop Buhari from sharing $323m, to probe recovered funds

The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the proposed sharing of the $323 million recovered from the family of late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The House, which took the decision after adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Sunday Karimi (PDP, Kogi) at yesterday’s plenary instead, advised the executive to pay the repatriated monies into the Consolidated Revenue Account and be distributed to the Federating Units in line with the current revenue sharing formula.

Also, in adopting the motion, the House resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the total amount of money recovered from the Abacha family from 1998 to date. The ad hoc committee is to establish how the monies were utilized, identify agreements entered between the Nigerian government and government of countries where the stolen monies are domiciled and the commission paid to lawyers.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Sunday Karimi noted that the idea of sharing the money to the poor was uncalled for since there was lack of database and effective modalities for the proposed sharing.

He argued that the move by President Buhari to share the recovered loot was in breach of section 12(1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which provides that the treaties and agreements reaches by Federal Government must be ratified by the National Assembly.

The lawmaker said he was “aware that recently, the Attorney general of the federation, signed an agreement on behalf of the federal government on the release of the last tranche of $322 million belonging to the federal government. The special adviser to the President on Justice reforms, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, was report to have said that in line with the memorandum of understanding signed by the Swiss Government and the Nigeria Government, the $322 million will be paid directly to the Accounts of the poorest Nigerians without recourse to the National Assembly;

“Further aware that by virtue of Section 12 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, No treaty between the federal government of Nigeria and any other country shall have the force of law except to the extent to which such treaty has been enacted by the National Assembly. Consequently, no agreement or memorandum of understanding purportedly signed by the Federal Government with the Swiss government can have any force of law in Nigeria except approved and enacted by the National you”.

Karimi further noted that sections 80 (1-3) and 81 provides that all revenue raised and received by the federal government shall be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund, adding that “Section 80(3) stipulates that no such monies raised shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund unless the issue of such funds has been authorized by the National Assembly. As a result, no monies can be paid or expended without National Assembly approval.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Abdulmumuni Jibrin (APC, Kano) who re-echoed Sunday Karimi’s position, called for an investigation into the Abacha loot to determine how much has so far been recovered and utilized so far.

“Monies like the one in question should be paid into the consolidated account of the government because when it comes, it belongs to the entire country and should be used to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Nobody is questioning the intention of the Federal Government for wanting to share it amongst the poor, but I don’t see anything wrong with consulting the national assembly”.

According to the former chairman of appropriation committee, a total of $1.5 billion was recovered from the Abacha family during the 7th Assembly but up till now, how it was utilsed has remained a mystery.

He said “I know that in the 7th Assembly, $1.5 billion was recovered as part of the Abacha recovery but the National Assembly did not know how it was spent.

“We should conduct an investigation to establish how much of the money has been recovered; let us know the source of the money, how much was utilized and how much was paid to lawyers; the most important aspect of this is for Nigerians to know how much has been recovered from this family”, Jibrin submitted.

In his contribution, Hon. Abubakar Chika Adamu (APC, Niger) argued that it was not sensible to share the money to citizens without recourse to the National Assembly. He said even if the money was to be shared, the parliament must approve it.

Deputy chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (PDP, Nasarawa) in his debate suggested that the money be used to resuscitate the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company. He explained that instead of sharing the money to people, it could be used in reviving the company, which is capable of employing over 10,000 graduates and manufacturing steel that will be used in building the second Niger Bridge.

Also kicking against sharing of the money, Hon. Abubakar Kannaike (APC, Kwara) advised that Nigeria should assume the status of a welfarist state and create a welfare fund, where the money should be domiciled to use for the purposes of providing succor to vulnerable Nigerians.

Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma (APC, Edo) in his contribution, applauded the president and his team for remaining resolute in the fight against corruption and ensuring the repatriation of the stolen money.

Other lawmakers who spoke in favour of the motion include Hon. Rita Orji (PDP, Lagos), Hon. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje (PDP, Abia), Hon. Kayode Oladele (APC, Ogun) and Hon. Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina).

It would be recalled that the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Eric Mayoraz, had during a roundtable on assets recovery organized by the Swizz Embassy in Abuja, noted that total sum of $722 million of the Abacha family money hidden in Switzerland has been fully repatriated in 2005.

Mayoraz was quoted as saying that additional sum of $322 million which was frozen by the Swizz Attorney-General, was repatriated in December, 2017.