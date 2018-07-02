Abattoir gunshot victim needs breast, womb, spinal cord surgeries

We’ve lost N300m, Ibadan butchers cry out

One of those shot in the butchers’ clash with the police last Thursday in Ibadan, Sefiat Mutiat, is to undergo spinal cord, breast and womb surgeries at the University College Hospital (UCH). This came as the butchers yesterday said they had lost about N300 million to the crisis following the Oyo State government relocation order.

The 26-year-old Mutiat, a fashion designer, it was learnt, needs millions of naira for the surgeries. Mutiat, who was in the market to deliver the cloth which she had sewn for one of her customers, was hit in the neck by bullet, according to one of her elder sisters.

She was among the five people initially reported killed in the melee, but was revived at a private hospital she was rushed to by sympathisers.

Her sister said Mutiat, a mother of one, was referred to UCH where she was currently lying critically ill at the Emergency Ward. She said: “It was at the UCH that doctors told us that the bullet had affected one of her breasts, her womb and spinal cord.

They told us that if we want her to live normal life again, she has to undergo surgeries. We have spent over N800,000 on medical expenses so far, but there is no hope for the family to raise millions of naira needed for the surgeries.”

Mutiat’s sister called on wellmeaning individuals to come to the aid of the family so that the victim won’t lose her life or be reduced to vegetative state for the rest of her life. Meanwhile, the butchers also said that 11 of them and many cows were arrested and still in the custody of the police.

The butchers were directed to move to an ultra-modern abattoir at Amosun village in Akinyele Local Government Area by the state government. They also said that they were armless when police attacked them last Thursday and killed five people.

The butchers said the eviction was inhuman and illegal. According to them, they have three pending cases in different courts. One was at a Magistrate’s Court and two at the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan. A secretary at Bodija Abattoir Market, Mr. Adam Babatunde, told journalists at the weekend that the abattoir at Amosun village belonged to a private company which the butchers had rejected for various reasons. Aside that, the butchers complained of the increment in the slaughtering fee from N1,000 to N3,000.

Babatunde, who said that over 500 cows were slaughtered at Bodija Market daily, said it would amount to exploitation to subject and force all butchers in the 11 local government areas and 14 local council development areas in Ibadan to a single place owned by a private company. This, according to him, is contrary to what is obtainable in other states.

He also cited the closeness of the abattoir to Akinyele, a village predominantly dominated by Hausa cattle breeders, distance to the city, among others as reasons the butchers rejected the relocation move. Babatunde added that over 20,000 people, including butchers, meat sellers, perishable goods sellers, transporters, unemployed youths and housewives had been affected by the crisis. According to him, forcing them to go to Amosun village will bring a lot of hardship on those who eke out a living at the abattoir.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, had spoken on the matter and it remained the position of the state police command. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the re-opening of the Bodija Market to allow for unfettered flow of business activities of other traders.