Abducted Ebonyi children regain freedom

Two children kidnapped in Oso Edda, Afikpo south local government area of Ebonyi state were yesterday freed by their abductors.

Chinwe Igwe and Ibiam Igwe were kidnapped two weeks ago in the area when gunmen invaded their house for their parents who escaped during the attack.

While the abducted children made it, their 104 year-old grandfather, who was severely attacked by the gunmen has died of wounds arising from the attack.

The gunmen had demanded N5million to free the children although it was not clear if ransome was paid for their release.

However, the children regained their freedom following the arrest of the gang leader and his collaborators by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Nigeria Police attached to the state Police Command.

According to an eyewitness, Lawrence Mbachima, the children were loitering on Amasiri Amangwu Road when a commercial motorcyclist spotted them.

He explained that the development was coming after some community members acting on a tip off had laid ambush and conducted a search in a thick forest between Amasiri in Afikpo North local government area and Amangwu communities of Afikpo south local government area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Loveth Odah confirmed the development but pointed out that the children were freed after men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad put one of the kidnappers holding the two children in the forest under pressure.