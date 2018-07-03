Abia community stands still as Kalu inspects NDDC road project

Amid pomp and pageantry, former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu was received in Abiriba community in Abia State as he inspected on-going NDDC Abiriba Ring Road Project (ARRP) being facilitated to the state by the former governor.

The Abiriba community was overjoyed as its residents danced in appreciation of Kalu’s many gestures to them while they milked round him as they embarked on a long walk for the project which was 90% completed.

The residents were full of praises for the former governor as they expressed gratitude to him for attracting such a laudable project to the community despite not being a political office holder. They, however, promised their unflinching support for him to represent them at the Senate come 2019 and the re-election project of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists, Kalu expressed satisfaction at the level of work done on the road while urging Abiriba residents not be deceived by politicians and the ruling party in the state who were in the practice of ascribing Federal Government projects in the state to themselves, saying that the Ring Road project was a Federal Government Project under the NDDC.

He said: “I am very pleased today, as you can see the people are happy with the project, you can see the crowd this is not even a political rally. I am grateful to Mr. President for heeding to my requests for the construction of this road and so many other roads.”

There are many other projects I have been able to facilitate. The people of Abia State have realized that they have a lot to gain under the APC. They have started reaping the benefits of the APC-led Federal Government and they are in a better chance to gain more when APC takes over the state come 2019.”