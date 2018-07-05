Abia: Lawyer slumps, dies during cross-examination

An Aba-based lawyer, Mr. Obinna Onuoha, has slumped and died during a court session at High Court I in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. Information at the time of filing report was sketchy, but our correspondent learnt that Onuoha slumped while cross-examining a witness to the opposing party. It was learnt that Onuoha died in an undisclosed hospital due to the impact of the fall.

But a source close to the family said the legal practitioner, from a medical report, died of cardiac arrest. A lawyer, who pleaded not to be mentioned, bemoaned the death of Onuoha whose life, he said, could have been saved if there were medical or para-medical staff to administer first aid treatment on the spot when the incident occurred.

He said: “I don’t really know the man too well. But I was told that the man is an Ngwa man. It is a pity that such a thing could happen. It could happen to anyone. Lawyers are human beings after all. “I suspect that it could be stress or something related to heart attack which could have simply been dealt with if there were medical personnel or even a para-medic around to attend to him.

“I believe that we should always check our health status frequently which I am sure that will help to reduce incidence because constant check-ups and visits to our physicians would help to reveal some of the hidden things in our body system.”

Another lawyer, however, said that they suspected that the colleague died because of an internal head injury as, the “man was said to have landed, hitting his head on the ground.” The Chairman, Aba branch of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Bob Ogu, in a telephone interview, confirmed the incident and lamented the loss. Ogu stated that late Onuoha was more than a colleague to him.