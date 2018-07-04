Accord members dump candidate, adopt PDP

Accord Party members in Ekiti State have dumped their governorship candidate, Chief Abiodun Aluko for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

They explained that Aluko deceived them by assuring them that he had N1.2 billion to spend for the election but they later discovered that the governorship candidate lacked the financial muscle to undertake the needful, contrary to his claims.

Ekiti State Accord Party Leader, Akogun Banji Ojo, while addressing a news conference after an emergency meeting of the party yesterday said the State Executive Committee led by Adeoba has entered into an alliance with the PDP to ensure Olusola’s victory.

Aluko in his response, denied all allegations leveled against him, accusing party leaders of greed, insisting he could not muster as much enough cash as those of both the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC).