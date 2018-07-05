Accord members out to swindle Fayose, says candidate

The candidate of Accord Party in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Aluko, has alleged that members of the party, who purportedly declared open support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kola Olusola, were out to defraud Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Noting that those who brokered the accord with PDP, including the state chairman of the party, Chief Mathew Odeoba and a and governorship aspirant, Akogun Banji Ojo, made an unpopular move, Aliko insisted that he remains the candidate of the party.

Some members of Accord Party in the state led by Ojo on Monday reportedly dumped Aluko and expressed supports for Olusola, describing their party’s candidate as financially incapable to compete with rival candidates in an electoral contest like a governorship election.

But, Aluko, in an interaction with journalists yesterday, said: “I have a strong belief that these people only took the action to dupe Governor Fayose.”

He referred to an earlier letter dated May 23, and signed by Ojo and the party’s Director of Administration, Aina Olasunkanmi, in which he was requested to make a refund of N65 million being the amount he claimed to have expended on mobilising and oiling the wheels of the party for sustenance.

He said he rejected the request based on conviction that it was meant to extort him, since the party had no observable structure in the state to justify parting with such an amount.

His words: “After my initial refusal, the national body said I should give him a sum of N5 million, but he rejected. Rather than paying such huge money, I would rather spend it in building structures for Accord and that I have been doing.”

“If Banji Ojo spent as much as he claimed, why does the party has no structure in the units, wards and local governments? If his claim was right, why did he lose the ticket to Mrs. Margaret Ilesanmi, because it was this woman that stepped down for me?

“Being a former deputy governor, they though I have a mint machine at home. So, their opposition to my candidacy has nothing to do with my capability or financial wherewithal, but some people are out to make money from the governor. That was why they have been raising all manner of false allegations to justify their pay.”