Adamu: We want to make finance accessible to farmers

The Bank of Agriculture (BOA) flagged off the 2018 national farming season in Kano last Tuesday. In this chat with journalists, the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kabir Mohammed Adamu, speaks on the significance of the event and sheds light on some of BOA’s key initiatives. Tony Chukwunyem, reports.

Why did you choose Kano as the state to host the flag off of the national farming season?

The choice of Kano is not accidental. Kano is one of the major agricultural states in Nigeria. They have the highest number of dams in the country. So in terms of irrigation facilities and what have you, Kano is ahead of many states. The population of farmers is also high compared to other states. So, if you are looking for a place where you can make an impact on the farming community, Kano is the right place to be. We are flagging off the 2018 planting season to actually create a platform where we can be on the same level with the farmers; be able to understand their challenges so that we can proffer solutions. The bottom line is that we want to make agric finance easily accessible to the farmers.

There are instances of some farmers deliberately refusing to repay loans especially the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) loans that have been accessed here in Kano. What measures have you put in place to ensure that the people that benefited from such loans repay them?

The issue of recovery is a very key issue in the survival of this programme because once farmers are not repaying, then it means the programme is under threat. What we are doing is that we have strengthened our recovery department; we are giving them incentives to recover. We have appointed recovery agents all over the country. We are going to pay them commission for whatever they recover. We are collaborating with the security agencies to ensure that those that remain recalcitrant are forced to repay. And of course we are going to court with some of them.

What is going to be the role of BOA in Federal Government’s new project on agricultural inputs mechanization?

All the other initiatives are interventions, but the BOA remains the leading and the most dominant financial institution in agriculture. So, all the other initiatives are going to queue in for us to provide them with the platform for them to achieve their objectives. For example, the LAMEL is a new subsidiary of the Bank of Agriculture that is going into mechanization. As a bank, we are the ones that will source funding for them to realise whatever objective they have. One thing, you should realise is that we are everywhere; we have over 140 branches so you cannot have any financial institution in Nigeria that is closer to the farmers than the BOA. We have several products that are geared toward supporting farmers. In addition to agricultural products, we also have products that are targeted at Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs). The products are designed to empower those in that segment with some financial support so that they can be self-employed and possibly employ others.

You said you are going into Information Communication Technology (ICT) fully to enhance your services. What about the rural areas, how would you be able to deploy ICT in there?

Well in our automation drive, we have come up with solutions. For example, in account opening, data capturing and biometrics, we can actually do it off line in the rural areas. By the time we come to the nearest branch where there is connectivity we update and then we have the data transferred to database. We are really keen on deploying ICT because like I mentioned, the number of accounts opened in the bank has grown from 169,288 in December 2016 to 269,484 as at June 14 this year and the numbers are expected to increase with the inflow of new entrants into the agricultural season during the current wet season.

Can you disclose some of BOA’s future plans?

Through Agent banking, we are hoping to open a branch in each local government headquarters within two years. Also, we plan to grow and expand the coverage of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to about two million farmers within the next one-year. In addition, to further empowering the less privileged, especially youths and women to have access to more land for productive purposes, the BOA is discussing with the governments to introduce Land banking. Furthermore, through increased collaboration with the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the BOA plans to step up the implementation of intervention programmes such as the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) and the National Egg Production (NEGPRO) programme. The BOA is also collaborating with e-World Wide Group (e-WWG) for the purpose of incorporating climate smart agriculture and the deployment of ICT solutions that will advise and provide quick, relevant information.