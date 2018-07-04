Africa needs $621bn to meet SDGs –Report

The Global Infrastructure Hub (GIH), a G20 initiative, yesterday published two reports that not only reveals an urgent need for infrastructure investment in 10 African countries but also highlights the reforms required to encourage greater investment.

The GIH report focuses on Morocco, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Benin, Guinea and Rwanda – all participants in the G20’s ‘Compact with Africa’ initiative, which aims to channel investment to the continent.

The first of these reports, “Global Infrastructure Outlook: Infrastructure Investment Need in the Compact with Africa Countries”, reveals that, unless $621 billion is invested in these 10 countries by 2030, they will fail to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for universal access to drinking water, sanitation and electricity.

According to the study, this amount is three times what is expected to be delivered based on current investment trends ($206 billion), exposing an investment gap of $415 billion.

Besides, it stated that the required $621 billion is part of a greater total infrastructure investment need of $2.4 trillion for energy, telecommunications, airports, ports, rail, roads and water to 2040, if these 10 countries are to meet the demands of accelerating economic and population growth.

“Based on current trends, forecast investment is $1.4 trillion, leaving a $1 trillion investment shortfall,” the report said.

German G20 Finance Deputy and Co-Chair of the G20 Africa Advisory Group, Ludger Schuknecht, said: “We welcome the Global Infrastructure Hub’s activities towards analysing investment conditions in Compact with Africa countries. This will help Compact Countries, together with partners, in developing sound policy frameworks for sustainable private investment.”

Head of Infrastructure Policy and Project Preparation at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Matthew Jordan-Tank said: “The Outlook and InfraCompass reports resonate with our experience in Africa.