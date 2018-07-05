Again, another APC chieftain dumps party in Kaduna

Another chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Jaafaru Abbas Ibrahim yesterday withdrew his membership from the party.

Ibrahim, who was Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s zonal campaign director during the 2015 elections said he was forced to dump the party over what he described as the inability of the governor to address some issues affecting the party in the state.

A letter addressed to the APC Chairman, Kwabai A ward in Zaria local government area by Ibrahim stated that the party had failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the Kaduna state and Nigerians in general. He said his membership of the APC would be tantamount to committing political suicide which he was not ready to do while accusing El-Rufai of abandoning the party’s manifesto and setting new personal goals and objectives which were detrimental to the future of the party. Ibrahim said: “Recent developments before, during and after the party congresses in Kaduna State are further confirmation of our fears that some of us are not wanted in the party, such that our continuous stay and in-house struggles and skirmishes had not only stagnated but rendered the party comatose due to the fact that the worst elements, crooks, swindlers as well as the most selfish have taken control of both the party and the government, making the future of the APC uncertain.

The state is mired in violence and people are being killed on a daily basis, criminality, rural banditry, cyclical atrocities between political classes, kidnapping and robbery are taking their toll on the lives and livelihood of citizens of the state rendering the constitutional provisions that the Governor as the chief security officer should provide for the security and welfare of the people an empty rhetoric.