Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result

As against the improvement recorded in 2017 in the May/June diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), only 786,016 of a total of 1,572,396 who sat the examination representing 49.98 per cent obtained credit and above in five subjects including English and Mathematics.

The latest statistics, which was against the 52.97 and 59.22 per cent recorded in 2016 and 2017 respectively, was revealed this afternoon by the Head of the Nigeria Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr. Olu Adenipekun.

Adenipekun, who addressed the media at the WAEC Training and Testing Centre, Ogba, Lagos, noted that the decline in performance is connected to a lot of factors.

The percentage of candidates who attained this feat in 2014 and 2015 diets were 31.28 and 38.68 per cent respectively.