Again, court admits Dasuki to N200m bail

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja again yesterday granted a fresh bail in the sum of N200 million to a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since the past two and a half years.

The judgement will be the fifth one admitting Dasuki to bail, but the Federal Government had on each occasion disobeyed such order.

However, in a fresh bid to get his freedom, Dasuki had in March filed an enforcement of fundamental rights suit before the court.

He contended that the continued detention since December 29, 2015 amounted to violation of his right to liberty.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, held that the detention of Dasuki since 2015 constituted a breach of his fundamental rights.

She however refused the request by Dasuki seeking for N5 billion damages.

The court further ordered Dasuki to produce two sureties who must either be a civil servant of Grade Level 16 at the minimum in the Federal Civil Service or private citizens, who have landed properties in the municipal areas of Abuja.

She added that the surety must deposit the sum of N100 million with the registrar of the court and that the money would be returned to the surety at the end of the trial of the former NSA.

The court also ordered that the surety must submit to the court their recent passport photograph and that their residential address must be verified by the official of the court as part of the bail condition.