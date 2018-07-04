News
AGF denies $6.59bn judgement against Nigeria
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday refuted reports that a United State District Court entered a default judgement affirming a $6.59 billion arbitral award against the Federal Government.
According to reports, the judgment was said to have been entered in favour of a firm, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), following a dispute that arose over a natural gas supply and processing agreement that was signed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2010.
However, in a press statement he issued on yesterday in Abuja, the AGF who acknowledged that the firm had indeed initiated enforcement proceedings against Nigeria in the US, however maintained that the legal action was still in progress.
The statement read in part: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Justice has been drawn to false media reports being peddled in the media space to the effect that a United States District Court has entered a default judgement affirming a $6.59 billion arbitral award in favour of P&ID against the Federal Government.
