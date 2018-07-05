A’Ibom: Crisis trails delay in reconstituting oil, gas relations committee

The failure by Akwa Ibom State Government to reconstitute the Effiat Oil and Gas Relations Committee after a vote of no confidence was passed in the committee and its former Chairman, Mr. Okon Bassey Okon, has continued to generate tension in the oil rich community.

Following the vote of no confidence passed on the Okon-led executive, it was dissolved on November 13, last year, and another committee headed by Comrade Saviour Bassey Itabana, was inaugurated to run the affairs of the committee. But despite, Okon has continued to parade himself as the Chairman of the committee in view of the vote of no confidence passed on him and his executive.

Meanwhile, the youths in the state had threatened that if urgent steps were not taken by the state government, they would have no option than to resort to arms in order to force the old executive out of office. They, therefore, appealed to the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to urgently intervene in current leadership tussle before the situation got out of hand.

A letter by the Effiat Ikpoto Oil and Gas Relations Committee of April 5, and addressed to the state Commissioner for Transport and Petroleum Resources, the youth accused the former Chairman of allegedly embezzling N3 million donated by Exprotech Nigeria Limited for the purchase of vehicle for the traditional ruler of the area, Obuong Asukwo Okon Ekpo IV.

They further claimed he illegally collected N8.8 million monthly from Associated Oil and Gas Services Limited under the guise of security services. Some of the aggrieved youth leaders, who spoke with journalists yesterday, lamented that the continuous stay in power of the Okon-led Exco, would only breed fresh acrimony in the community. Speaking at separate fora in Uyo, the state capital, Samuel Bassey Asuquo and Uduak Edet Udo, who are community leaders, regretted that the prospecting of crude oil in their communities had further brought pains and sorrow, instead of blessings to the people.

According to them, “In Effiat clan there is no functional primary school, health facilities, and good drinking water, as well as no any form of development in the area, due to the fraudulent activities of the leaders of the committee. It was gathered that the pioneer chairman of the committee for over 15 years, was accused of allegedly using the Effiat People Community Initiative to loot the commonwealth of the clan.