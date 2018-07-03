Air pollution may lead to diabetes

Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, said air pollution caused one in seven new cases of diabetes in 2016. According to the findings of a new study, published in the ‘Lancet Planetary Health,’ even low levels of pollution raised the chances of developing diabetes. The findings suggested that reducing pollution might lead to a drop in diabetes cases in heavily polluted countries.

Diabetes, often referred to by doctors as diabetes mellitus, is described as a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), either because insulin production is inadequate, or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, or both.

Diabetes is a noncommunicable disease (NCD) with rising worldwide prevalence. From 100 million in 1994, there are now 415 million people worldwide affected and projections for the future put the prevalence in 2030 at 642 million, most of the increase coming from Africa and Asia. Although, diabetes has primarily been associated with lifestyle factors like diet and a sedentary lifestyle, findings of the new research show that pollution also plays a major role in the development of the condition. Overall, the researchers estimated that pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases globally in 2016, which represents about 14 per cent of all new diabetes cases globally that year.

They also estimated that 8.2 million years of healthy life were lost in 2016 due to pollutionlinked diabetes, representing about 14 per cent of all years of healthy life lost due to diabetes from any cause. The study’s senior author, Ziyad Al-Aly said: “Our research shows a significant link between air pollution and diabetes globally.”

According to the research, “Pollution is thought to reduce the body’s insulin production, “preventing the body from converting blood glucose into energy that the body needs to maintain health.” Al-Aly said the research found an increased risk even with levels of air pollution currently considered safe by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).