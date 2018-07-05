Akanji: No regret choosing Switzerland over Nigeria

Swiss defender, Manuel Akanji, says he has no regret playing for Switzerland at the expense of Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation never contacted him hence he committed his international future to the European nation.

The youngster was prominent for Switzerland at this year’s World Cup in Russia helping his country to the last-16, and said he did not regret his decision to represent the Swiss despite his availability to wear Nigeria colours.

”Nigeria never called me to come and play for them. So, it was never a question to be answered because Switzerland called me to play for them and I accepted,’’ Akanji told The Cable.

”No regret at all for not playing for Nigeria. We came into the next round, Nigeria didn’t. And it was my decision. I don’t know if I would have played for Nigeria if I had been invited or not. Really I don’t know.

”I don’t have to think about if they called me because they did not call me. My parents never discussed with me where I should play or not. They just told me to do whatever I want to do. They always support me all the time no matter what I do.”

Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu, William Troost-Ekong are some of the players that the NFF made to pledge their allegiance to Nigeria and they all featured for the Super Eagles in Russia 2018.

Akanji’s father is from the Yoruba-speaking South-West part of Nigeria and his mom is from Oberwinterthur in Switzerland.

Akanji was unlucky in their last-16 clash with Sweden on Tuesday as he deflected a shot past his goal which was enough to see the Swedes through and eliminate Switzerland.