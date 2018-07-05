Akeredolu unveils contributory scheme in healthcare delivery

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday unveiled the State’s Contributory Health Scheme as part of a plan aimed at giving qualitative, accessible, affordable and equitable healthcare delivery system in the State.

Speaking during the unveiling of the State Contributory Health Commission (ODSCHC) Logo at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure, Akeredolu stated that the idea of the Scheme was to pool fund from the citizens and use it to procure medicare service to those who needed it.

This, the governor said he would ensure that everyone who keyed into the scheme would benefit from good and qualitative healthcare.

Akeredolu said: “A greater percentage of our indigenes find it very difficult to access good health care largely due to poverty. Qualitative health care lies within the reach of the rich, leaving the poor to helpless and hopeless. It is on record that many have gone to the great beyond before their time because of this.

“As part of our commitment to the health of people of the state who massively voted for us, the Bill on this Contributory Health Scheme was signed into Law on 6th February, 2018, barely within 72 hours of our arrival in office.”

Akeredolu said the scheme would ensure that every resident of the state had access to good healthcare services.

Other benefits of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, according to the governor, included ensuring that all residents of the state had financial protection, physical access to quality and affordable health care services.

He said that the Scheme would ensure that the poor and vulnerable would be guaranteed the basic minimum package as defined under the National Health Act.

Akeredolu stated that the scheme would maintain high standard of healthcare delivery services within the Health Sector and would also ensure efficiency in healthcare service delivery other benefits.

He, however, appealed to residents to key into the lofty scheme immediately it fully commenced, adding that the present administration would not renege on its promises to the people.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye described the unveiling of the Logo as another step by the Akeredolu-led administration to demonstrate its commitment towards establishment of a sustainable State Health Insurance Scheme.

He said the journey towards establishing the State Health Insurance Scheme which started in October by the present administration had turned out to be a success.