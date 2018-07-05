News
Akwa Ibom: Internal Revenue Board moves to boost revenue
Akwa Ibom State Board of Internal Revenue (AKIRS) has doubled its efforts and capacity in order to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile, New Telegraph has learnt. Its Executive Chairman, Mr. Okon Okon stated this while commissioning a set of vehicles, comprising seven mini-buses and 18 motor cycles acquired by the board for effective monitoring and collection of revenue across the three zonal areas.
They are Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene zones of the state. The Chairman, in his remarks, thanked the state Governor Udom Emmanuel for strengthening the service for improved performance, stating that under the leadership of the governor, the state IGR had witnessed tremendous and steady growth due to the autonomy granted the agency and subsequent transformation agenda it launched in January.
The Revenue boss, however, stated that the Head Office Annex of AKIRS would relocate to the Nigerian Stock Exchange House in the Central Business District at Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, the state capital, for a more conducive business environment. The commissioning of the vehicles, which took place at the Udo Udoma Head Office Annex of the board, was attended by the Board members and top management officers of the agency.
