News
Ambode offers panacea for disabled, others
Determined to implement all inclusive government, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said that arrangement had been concluded to aggressively tackle hearing challenges for those with hearing impairments.
The governor, who spoke through Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri said that some basic sign languages’ pamphlets were being compiled for use in the police station, hospitals, banks and other major places where services were being rendered to the general public to ensure that people with hearing challenges were not left out in the scheme of things.
Speaking during a 3-Day workshop on Sign Communication for doctors, health workers, police, LASTMA and journalists, held at the state secretariat, Alausa, the governor said that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development would in the next few days unveil the sign language booklet.
According to him, the idea of the sign language booklet was aimed at addressing difficulty often faced by persons living with the challenge of speech impairment to communicate their intentions when seeking services from some government and private institutions.
Speaking on the theme of the workshop entitled: “Towards An Inclusive Lagos”, he said that the trio of hospitals, police stations, and banks would be used as pilot scheme while the initiative extended to other areas including the mass media to educate the populace on some basic communication signs for speech impaired persons and the general public.
He said that the state government was more determined to bridge communication gap which had though made them isolated and excluded from enjoying same privileges with other members of the society.
He added that the workshop was informed by the various feedbacks from persons living with speech impairment and expressed hope that the workshop would go a long way in restoring confidence in physically challenged persons.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition