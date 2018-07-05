Ambode offers panacea for disabled, others

Determined to implement all inclusive government, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said that arrangement had been concluded to aggressively tackle hearing challenges for those with hearing impairments.

The governor, who spoke through Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri said that some basic sign languages’ pamphlets were being compiled for use in the police station, hospitals, banks and other major places where services were being rendered to the general public to ensure that people with hearing challenges were not left out in the scheme of things.

Speaking during a 3-Day workshop on Sign Communication for doctors, health workers, police, LASTMA and journalists, held at the state secretariat, Alausa, the governor said that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development would in the next few days unveil the sign language booklet.

According to him, the idea of the sign language booklet was aimed at addressing difficulty often faced by persons living with the challenge of speech impairment to communicate their intentions when seeking services from some government and private institutions.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop entitled: “Towards An Inclusive Lagos”, he said that the trio of hospitals, police stations, and banks would be used as pilot scheme while the initiative extended to other areas including the mass media to educate the populace on some basic communication signs for speech impaired persons and the general public.

He said that the state government was more determined to bridge communication gap which had though made them isolated and excluded from enjoying same privileges with other members of the society.

He added that the workshop was informed by the various feedbacks from persons living with speech impairment and expressed hope that the workshop would go a long way in restoring confidence in physically challenged persons.