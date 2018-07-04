Ambode to Directors: I won’t condone counter-productive decisions

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday warned directors in the state public service against making counter-productive decision capable of truncating the administration’s smart city dream.

Speaking at a two-day training tiled: “High Impact Decision Making Programme for Directors in the Lagos State Public Service,” Governor Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke, said that there was need for senior officers to develop a decision-making style that would make the proper implementation of government policies effective.

According to him, a process-informed decision-making style would ensure that decisions were not made haphazardly or dictated by emotions or the whims and caprice of the decision makers, adding that decision making comprised a series of sequential activities that together structure the process and facilitate its conclusion.

He said: “There is the need for senior level executives to appreciate the fundamental differences in the character of their decision-making responsibilities and to develop a decision-making style that is unique to their responsibilities and job description.”

The Governor said that it was the expectation of government that directors of the Lagos State Civil Service would become better equipped to make effective decisions that were rational, informed, and collaborative and thus greatly reducing opportunity costs while building a strong organizational focus; better appreciate that psychological style to decision-making favoured individual values, desires, and needs to determine the best course of action, among others.

Ambode noted that to make informed decision, directors must establish objectives, classify and prioritise objectives; develop selection criteria, identify alternatives, evaluate alternatives against the selection criteria; choose the alternative that best satisfied the selection criteria and implement the decision.