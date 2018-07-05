Anti-corruption: Buhari plans to reorganise judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed plans by his government to reorganize the country’s judiciary.

The President said that this decision is to give a further bite to the war against corruption being executed by the Federal Government.

Buhari stated this yesterday during a joint press conference with the Namibian leader, Mr. Hage Geingob, after a closed-door session at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Under the reorganisation plan, the President said some Judges will be dedicated specially to deal with corruption cases where all those found wanting in their dealings will be prosecuted.

He said: “So we are willing but it’s very difficult under this multi-party democracy system. We are getting the cooperation of other countries.

“We are trying to sell the assets wherever we found them and bring the money into the Nigerian treasury. This is all I can say at this stage because we are reorganizing the judiciary.

“We are going to dedicate some judges to deal with corruption cases and try to put forward and prosecute all those that investigations proved that they have questions to answer.

“So that is what I’m telling you that we haven’t given up; we are doing our best and we will recover as much as humanly possible.”

On his part, President Geingob thanked Nigerian government for support and assistance to Namibia via the deployment of Nigerian volunteers under the Technical Aid Corps.

According to Geingob, he is in Nigeria to pay his last respect to late Prof. Adebayo Adedeji, whom he described as his mentor.

President Geingob congratulated the Nigerian leader for his efforts in dealing with corruption in Nigeria and beyond.

The Namibian leader lamented that corruption in Africa was becoming a serious case with strong people like Buhari needed to tackle the social ill.

He noted that Buhari had taken steps towards fighting corruption in Nigeria worthy of emulation by his country.