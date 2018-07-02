Apapa-Wharf, Obajana-Kabba road projects ready by July, Dec – Dangote

Nigeria’s first and longest concrete roads, Apapa-Wharf, Obajana- Kabba road projects will be delivered by July and December 2018 respectively, New Telegraph has learnt. According to Project Director of AG-Dangote Construction Company Limited, Mr. Olatunbosun Kalejaiye, the reconstruction of 2-kilometre Apapa- Wharf road in Lagos has reached 75 per cent completion, while 29 of the 43-kilometre Obajana –Kabba road in Kogi State had been completed.

He disclosed in Lagos that all the concrete work would be completed by the end of July as scheduled, adding that “all the outbounds of section 1 and section 4 of the road have been completed. Right now, we are on the inbound of the road.” “By the end of July, we will complete the inbound of section 2 and 3 to close out of the project,’ the project director said. Kalejaiye assured Nigerians and motorists plying Obajana-Kabba road that the company would deliver the 43kilometre rigid pavement by December.

The Project Managers of both projects, Tunde Jimoh and Akhimienho Emmanuel, said when the roads were completed, they would last more than 50 years. Jimoh said that the firm had deployed more personnel and equipment to recover the time lost during relocation of underground and surface utilities in the Right of Way (RoW) of the Apapa –Wharf project.