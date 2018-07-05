APC, a symbol of hatred, says Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido has described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a symbol of hatred and envy.

Lamido spoke in Gusau, Zamfara state capital as part of his tour to states to solicit support of his party members after he declared his intention to run for the exalted office of the president come 2019 elections. He said APC was demonizing everyone in the country especially when one was not a member of the ruling party even when it was obvious that the PDP which ruled for 16 years gave birth to majority of APC members including President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalists. Lamido said: “What about those originally from PDP in the president’s political enclave? Why were they not labelled as thieves?

They called us and our children thieves. Do they mean that their children are saints? He said President Buhari had failed to secure the country as unwarranted killings had become the order of the day, adding that when the head of the fish was rotten, the whole of its body would get rotten as well.