APC protests alleged hijacking of party structure in Delta

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being led by Chief Cyril Ogodo in Delta State yesterday in a protest called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole not to allow as a fraudulent hijacking of party structures in the state by those who were not duly elected.

Ogodo was sworn-in with 31 other state chairmen of the party by the Chief John Odiegu-Oyegun-led National Working Committee on June 4 in Abuja, while the state, local and ward executives were inaugurated in Asaba the following day.

However, Oshiomhole asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a consent judgement, to adopt the ward and local government executives which emerged through a parallel congresses supported by the Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction of the party.

In a protest letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, and which was made available to New Telegraph by a member of the National Working Committee yesterday, described the action of the new party chairman of capable of further destroying the party.