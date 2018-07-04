Connect with us

APC protests alleged hijacking of party structure in Delta

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being led by Chief Cyril Ogodo in Delta State yesterday in a protest called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole not to allow as a fraudulent hijacking of party structures in the state by those who were not duly elected.

 

Ogodo was sworn-in with 31 other state chairmen of the party by the Chief John Odiegu-Oyegun-led National Working Committee on June 4 in Abuja, while the state, local and ward executives were inaugurated in Asaba the following day.

 

 

However, Oshiomhole asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a consent judgement, to adopt the ward and local government executives which emerged through a parallel congresses supported by the Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction of the party.

 

In a protest letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, and which was made available to New Telegraph by a member of the National Working Committee yesterday, described the action of the new party chairman of capable of further destroying the party.

