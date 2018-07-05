APC: We’ve not received any court order against Fayemi

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it has not received any court order against its governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on the alleged court suit against Fayemi by the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Engr. Segun Oni.

Oni was one of the aspirants for the APC governorship ticket in Ekiti State and came second. But, it was alleged that he had gone to court to challenge Fayemi’s victory in the primaries. But, Oshiomhole said the party is not aware of the suit as no court papers have been served to the party.

He said: “What is important is that Segun Oni spoke eloquently during the flag-off of the campaign. Oni is a complete gentleman and I have a lot of respect for him. He spoke and I believe that he spoke from the heart. But, in this business, you can hear all sorts of things on the social media. I am here as the national chairman of the APC and I believe that if someone takes us to court, I would have been served court papers.

“So, let me say that there is no such thing. However, we know that the opponent can sponsor publications and try to plant confusion. The only hope they have is that we will turn against ourselves. But, we are far more sophisticated than that and will not turn against ourselves, we are facing them squarely and this election would be won and lost on merit.”

On the election, Oshiomhole said it is as good as won by the APC, claiming that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election four years ago through rigging and funds from then government at the centre.

“We have a candidate who is not new to governance and he has his track record. We also know that in the last election that brought Ayodele Fayose to office, it was rigged, money was collected from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), military officers ruthlessly deployed and a young officer who refused to participate in the misuse of the armed forces later made a confession that was played on national television.

“Those manipulative tools will not be used this time and so the governor will have to learn an art that he is never familiar with. He has to learn how to persuade and convince the electorate. In line with the PDP tradition, they have always spent their energy on controlling structures and producing candidates whether people like them or not. This time around, they will have to win and not to rig. I have fought PDP in Edo State, just relying on mobilization and persuasion and we know how to win. We will fall back on those conventions, tools of winning election and because they are not in that group, they cannot start learning new tricks. So, Ekiti is as good as won.”

On his part, the chairman of the APC campaign committee in Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu, who came to brief the party on the preparation so far made, said: “All party members right from President Muhammadu Buhari and party members in Ekiti have been working hard towards the realization of this campaign objective. We have come to brief the National Working Committee on our efforts so far.

He also dismissing the allegation of Oni going to court to challenge the candidature of Fayemi, saying: “Yesterday, we held a meeting of the Ekiti Governorship Campaign Council and Segun Oni was there and participated in the meeting.”