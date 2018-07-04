Aregbesola inaugurates N2.7bn Osun mall

Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday laid inaugurated a N2.7 billion shopping complex (Osun Mall), saying that the project, when completed, would complement modernisation of Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking yesterday at the cornerstone laying ceremony in Osogbo, the governor said the Shopping Mall which sits on a 5,000 square metres of land, was a private venture of Independent Shopping Mall Limited.

He, however, maintained that the project was embarked upon with a view to creating a sustainable environment condusive for human habitation and improved economic growth.

Aregbesola averred that the Mall, when completed, would provide ultramodern state-of-the-art retail, entertainment, relaxation and dining facilities with 2,000 square metres of shopping space, including retail shops, food court and three cinemas with automated parking space for not less than 500 vehicles, among others.

He added that the Osun mall would complement Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, to provide recreation for the people of Osun, saying Osun people would not need to travel to Ibadan or Lagos to enjoy such facilities anymore.

Speaking on the infrastructural intervention of his administration in the state, particularly in Osogbo, the state capital, Aregbesola said no government could compete with his administration’s achievements.

He said his administration had given the state, particularly Osogbo, a befitting facelift of socio-economic development which not be matched by any government since the creation of the state.

“There will be all round power system for the complex. When completed, it will complement Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, which is just nearby, to provide recreation for the people of Osun,” he said.

“Our people will not need to travel to Ibadan or Lagos to enjoy such facilities anymore

“So, this Osun Shopping Mall will be the father of all the projects we have completed in Osogbo and I am immensely grateful to God for the cornerstone laying ceremony we are all gathered here to perform today.

“It is our fervent hope that this complex will be ready in November. It will be one of our iconic legacies, even as our administration winds down gloriously in the state”, he added.