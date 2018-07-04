Army denies killing herdsmen, cattle in Nassarawa

…say 100, 000 IDPs returned home in Benue

The Nigerian Army under the auspices of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) yesterday denied allegation of extra judicial killings of Fulani herdsmen and 150 cows preferred against them by the Nasarawa State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammed Hussein.

Acting Director of Defence Information (ADDI), Brigadier General John Agim, who stated this while briefing journalists at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi on the activities and achievements of the Operation in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, described the allegation as ‘completely false and unfounded.’

Agim stated that the OPWS was established to completely restore law, peace and security in the four states of Zamfara, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, stressing that it remained its duty to ensure that people in the affected states go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation from any quarters.

He said: “I wish to make it abundantly clear that the Special Force troops of OPWS did not kill herdsmen or cows as claimed by the MACBAN chairman in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The information is completely false and unfounded.”

Agim, however,disclosed that troops of OPWS had last month while carrying out a cordon and search operation at a suspected herdsmen militia camp at Barkin Kota village in Keana local government area of Nassarawa state, were attacked by herdsmen militia, killing two soldiers and injuring five personnel including the Officer Commanding, who led the operation.

According to him, a 1 × AK 47 riffle fitted with magazine, 2 × locally made guns, 1× pistol 1× axe and 800 rounds of 7.62 mm special were recovered from the Fulani militia, saying troops also arrested some attackers in Doma and Yelwa, who confessed to the commission of the crime including one Abubakar Haruna, who is still being sought recovered one single barrel gun, 2 motorcycles abandoned by the militia.

Agim said since the OPWS was launched two months ago, it had recorded tremendous achievements in its efforts to restore peace and order in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states which saw reduction in the frequency of attacks and return of about 100, 000 IDPs to their abandoned homes especially in Logo local government area.

So far, he said OPWS had arrested 21 suspects and recovered 20 weapons and 882 rounds of assorted ammunition in Nassarawa since inception of the operation, 3 weapons, 9 rounds of ammunition while 12 suspects were arrested in Taraba state in addition to recovery of 4 weapons and 169 rounds of ammunition as well as 13 suspects in Benue State.