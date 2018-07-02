Army erects monument to immortalise 200 soldiers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated the “Forever in our heart” the graveyard of over 200 soldiers who lost their lives in Boko Haram ambush. The soldiers were killed while trying to recapture Gudumbali, the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Commissioning the mass graveyard in Gudumbali as part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), Buratai said “the incident happened after four attempts to recapture Gudumbali. The troops of 157 battalion successfully recaptured the town…”

The COAS said the attack was not a defeat, as the soldiers died not as result Boko Haram attack. According to him, they lost their lives in order to keep Nigeria one. He said: “Today, as we commission this in memory of our fallen heroes who paid supreme prize to bring peace to this part of the country. Anybody who comes here should come and see and know the effort of these heroes. Whoever comes should pray for them and continue to remember them. “We in the Nigerian Army will continue to remember them and pray for them. We will continue to remember the family they left behind.

We believe this place, very soon, will be a national monument.” Earlier, the Chief Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Ambagzo, said “Operation Kamasu da Hannu, after cleaning Gudumbali on November 9, 2015 harboured in these place. On November 18, 2015 we were ambushed; we suffered a great lost.

We are doing this to remember them.” As part of the NADCEL, the COAS also flagged off sanitation exercise to clear the newly returned town of Gudumbali and tilling of farmland to commence the 2018 raining season. While donating two tractors to the people of the area, Buratai called on them to go back to their farms, as the soldiers would continue to protect and assist them.