Metro and Crime
Army erects monument to immortalise 200 soldiers
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated the “Forever in our heart” the graveyard of over 200 soldiers who lost their lives in Boko Haram ambush. The soldiers were killed while trying to recapture Gudumbali, the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.
Commissioning the mass graveyard in Gudumbali as part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), Buratai said “the incident happened after four attempts to recapture Gudumbali. The troops of 157 battalion successfully recaptured the town…”
The COAS said the attack was not a defeat, as the soldiers died not as result Boko Haram attack. According to him, they lost their lives in order to keep Nigeria one. He said: “Today, as we commission this in memory of our fallen heroes who paid supreme prize to bring peace to this part of the country. Anybody who comes here should come and see and know the effort of these heroes. Whoever comes should pray for them and continue to remember them. “We in the Nigerian Army will continue to remember them and pray for them. We will continue to remember the family they left behind.
We believe this place, very soon, will be a national monument.” Earlier, the Chief Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Ambagzo, said “Operation Kamasu da Hannu, after cleaning Gudumbali on November 9, 2015 harboured in these place. On November 18, 2015 we were ambushed; we suffered a great lost.
We are doing this to remember them.” As part of the NADCEL, the COAS also flagged off sanitation exercise to clear the newly returned town of Gudumbali and tilling of farmland to commence the 2018 raining season. While donating two tractors to the people of the area, Buratai called on them to go back to their farms, as the soldiers would continue to protect and assist them.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics23 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics23 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Coping with ‘When it’s Red’
Pingback: Army erects monument to immortalise 200 soldiers — New Telegraph - Naijaray Headline