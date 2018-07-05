Arrest: I will challenge DSS in court, says Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday, threatened to take the Department of State Services (DSS), to court over his recent arrest in which he was detained for five days. He also said that his experience with the security operatives would not stop him from standing on the truth and also standing for the country at all times.

Abaribe declared this when he raised a point of order, citing order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, to make personal explanation on his recent arrest and detention by the DSS. He said: “I have been deluged by Nigerians, especially my colleagues, who have been very worried about the reports that came up regarding my arrest by men of the DSS.

“I crave your indulgence Mr president and that of my colleagues that, on Friday 22nd June, I was arrested at the gate of the Hilton Hotel, while the International Press Institute (IPI) Congress was going on. I was taken to the office of the DSS by 11.30 in the morning and subsequently by 5 pm, I was taken to my house for a search of my residence.