Asaba 2018: Iyase welcomes Africa to Asaba, commends Okowa

The traditional Prime Minister of Asaba Kingdom, Chief Isioma Onyeobi has commended the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his decision to host CAA Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships.

Chief Onyeobi also assured athletes and officials from 54 African countries that will be vying for medals and a place in the African team to the IAAF Continental Cup that Asaba was happy and ready to host them. According to him, Asaba is agog as preparations and renovations are already taking place to welcome 54 African countries into the state capital. “Asaba is a peaceful place with a unique cultural heritage and our people are peace loving people, we are happy that our city will host Africa,” he said.

“I also want to use this forum to tell Asaba people that government cannot do it alone, they need your support to succeed.” Onyeobi said that this present administration had done well in roads completion and other projects especially ensuring that the stadium is ready to host the 2018 African Senior Athletics Competition scheduled to hold next month.

He added that the hosting right of the event, given to the state by the Confederation of African Athletics, will not only harness the budding talents that abound in the state, but will further promote grassroots in every ramifications. According to him, Okowa has impressed Deltas with the monumental achievements recorded by his administration since it came on board three years ago especially the completion of Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.