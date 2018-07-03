Asaba 2018’ll pass CAA test

The Technical Director for Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship, Yussuf Alli has expressed great optimism that Delta State will pass the scheduled inspection exercise by the Confederation of African Athletics this weekend.

Alli stated that he was very positive because all that were required for the hosting of a successful championship were already in place with the stadium and other equipment all on the ground.

“I am very happy with everything already in place,” Alli said in a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, the Head of Media and Publicity for Asaba 2018.

“The stadium is ready now, we have ordered and already taken delivery of some of the best equipment available in the world and everybody are eager to see the championship take off.”

Alli stated that he would have been happy to roll back the years so he could compete as a jumper at this year’s African Championships having seen the facilities and equipment that are all in place for Asaba 2018.

The former African long jump record holder also commended the LOC chairman for Asaba 2018 Solomon Ogba for his initiative to host a Delegate Registration Meeting.

Alli noted that apart from the Olympic Games, Asaba 2018 was one of the few places they are having a DRM while recalling that initially, athletes at African championships are housed in hostels before the host of one of the past editions changed the format to housing athletes in hotels.

It will now be on record that another innovation was added to biennial championships in Asaba, Delta State.