Ashiru, Anga, Izuwah seek implementation of PPP laws

Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru, an associate partner at AELEX, Lawrence Fubara Anga and Engr. Chidi Izuwah of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, at weekend canvassed stricter implementation of laws on Public Private Partnership (PPP) by state governments.

The duo spoke during an event organized by a firm of legal practitioners and arbitrators, AELEX, in conjunction with the International ProjectFinance Association (IPFA) under the theme; ‘Private Investment in Infrastructure: The States as Enablers’.

For instance, Ashiru who spoke on ‘Regulatory Framework for PPPs-What are the States Doing, said a better implementation of the laws on Public Private Partnership (PPP) would encourage more citizens’ participation.

According to him, revenues being generated by many states across the country were not enough to meet infrastructural needs of the populace and as such well-meaning private individuals were needed to fill the gap.

Besides, the commissioner lauded the Ogun state government’s efforts at providing infrastructures for its citizens as many roads belonging to the federal government had been fixed.

“About N160 billion spent on infrastructures on federal roads is yet to be remitted to Ogun state government”, he said.

To Anga, “recently, we woke up to the news that government is to close all land borders because of rice smuggling. With this, we are given an impression to the outside world that our borders can be shut at any time. This is not a step in the right direction.”

He went on: “So, it is not always about the law, for the PPP process to work, those negative factors must be addressed.

Izuwah called on government at all levels to focus more on infrastructural development.

He said: “The fastest way to develop Nigeria is by infrastructure. Life is about competition, states must compete to develop this country. They must come up with infrastructure development master plans. Enabling environment for private sector to thrive must also be created.”

