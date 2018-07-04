Business
‘NDIC assists Uganda’s Deposit Protection Fund’
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced that it is assisting the Uganda Deposit Protection Fund (DPFU) to develop capacity to implement the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in the East African country.
In a statement issued yesterday, the NDIC said it recently hosted a five-member delegation from DPFU, which arrived in the country to understudy the activities of the Corporation.
“The NDIC has been the destination of choice for several sister agencies and Central Banks from across the African continent eager to understudy the activities of the Corporation and learn from its rich experience in Deposit Insurance – a subject on which it is recognized as a leader in Africa,” the statement said.
It stated that the Ugandan team was only the latest delegation from several Africa countries to visit the Corporation for capacity building, adding that the NDIC previously hosted delegations from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Reserve Bank of Lesotho, Deposit Protection Fund Board of Kenya, Deposit Insurance Board of Tanzania, Commission Bancaire del’Afrique Centrale (COBAC) of Cameroun as well as delegates from Banque Centrale Des Etats De L’ Afrique De L’ Ouest (BCEAO) in Senegal.
According to the statement, all these delegations were assisted by the NDIC to build the capacity for the implementation of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in their various jurisdictions.
The statement disclosed that the NDIC has also hosted
teams from the Central Bank of The Gambia, Bank of Tanzania, the Deposit Protection Corporation of Zimbabwe, and the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), revealing that in September, 2018, the Corporation will also host the African Regional Conference of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).
