ASUU blames crises in Nigeria on political class

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has alleged that the incessant killings in various parts of the country were orchestrated by the political class to further enrich their purses.

National President of the Union, Biodun Ogunyemi, who made this allegation while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the religious and ethnic undertone to the killings were mere antics put into motion to cover the real reasons behind the attacks.

According to him, the Federal Government must take responsibility for its failure to anticipate, manage and control the farmers-pastoralists conflict, which has led to wanton loss of lives and properties.

“The people of Nigeria should not be misled. As usual, the chieftains of religious and ethnic sectarianism – the ruling class’ weapons for pursuing their sectarian interests, have been busy trying to cover, blur, disguise and deceive people of Nigeria about the real, socio-economic sources of the conflict.

“As usual, Nigeria’s rulers from all ethnic wings are making maximum political use of the crisis for which their class is responsible. The ruling class is busy calculating political gains to be made from the crisis. The Nigerian people – workers, farmers, students, the unemployed, all victims of the crisis, are now being fed with crude religious and ethnic interpretations of the conflict.

“The Federal Government must take responsibility for failure to anticipate, manage and control the crisis. Government’s handling of the issue has fallen far short of protecting certain constitutional provisions on fundamental human rights.

“In particular, the government has failed in enforcing Section 17 (2b) of the Nigerian Constitution which states that: the sanctity of the human person shall be recognized and human dignity shall be maintained and enhanced.

“They have been selling to the Nigerian people divisive, parochial religious and false ethnic explanations. Nigerian people should not be fooled. A war of the poor against the poor, cattle farmers versus peasants farmers versus pastoralists, when it blossoms, will only benefit the big cattle farmers and their class allies across religions and states.

“They will negotiate for peace among themselves after mutual destruction by peasant farmers and pastoralists, and what is equally dangerous, and possible generalized ethno-religious conflict in Nigeria. The solution, ultimately, is political,” he said.