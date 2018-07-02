Atiku woos S’west delegates’ support for PDP primary election

Former vice president and PDP presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined the PDP South West delegates to make a better choice by supporting his candidature in the forthcoming PDP primary elections.

This clarion call was made by Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, chairman, All Atiku Support Groups (AASG), who represented Atiku Abubakar at the inauguration of the South West Zone Leadership of the Atiku Democratic Movement at Ibadan over the weekend. Fabiyi said Atiku remained the candidate with a clear vision and adequate strength of character to return PDP and the nation back to glory.

He described Atiku as a bridge builder par excellence, a unifier, a successful businessman and a complete democrat; adding that Atiku has remained a loyal friend and a good in-law to the South West people of Nigeria. He further said as a demonstration of his love for the South West, Atiku recently appointed a worthy son of the zone in the person of Otunba Gbenga Daniels as the Director General of his Presidential campaign organization and equally himself who occupies a strategic position in the same Atiku campaign organization.

He therefore appealed for total support for Atiku considering his enormous loyalty and genuine friendship he has shown to the good people of South West Nigeria Fabiyi also congratulated the Leadership of the Atiku Democratic Movement under the National Leadership of Mr Mogaji Chris Fawole for the official inauguration of the group’s south west executives.

Fabiyi said he was delighted that more groups were coming up and are taking the initiatives of promoting and propagating the candidature of Atiku’s presidency come 2019. Meanwhile, the Women and Youths Support Group , WAYS, for ATIKU 2019 National President/ Global coordinator, Princess Kemi Adesanya- Eboda, has described the recent killings in Plateau State, where about a hundred people were reported killed and the unfortunate crash of a 33-litre petrol tanker truck that caught fire on Otedola Bridge axis of Berger along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, killing ten people and burning 54 vehicles as painful and a great loss to the nation.