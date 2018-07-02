Audu Katagum takes oath of office as Bauchi deputy governor

Arch. Abdu Sule Katagum has been sworn-in as the new Deputy Governor of Bauchi State at a ceremony in the state capital.

Recall that the post of the Deputy Governor became vacant after the resignation of the erstwhile Deputy Governor Engr. Nuhu Gidado.

His appointment is in conformity with the provisions of Section 191 sub-section 3 (a&c) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Until his appointment, Arch. Katagum was the Chief of Staff to His Excellency the Governor.

The new Deputy Governor His Excellency Arch. Audu Sule Katagum thanked His Excellency the Governor for finding him worthy of appointment as his deputy, promising to discharge his duties as the No. 2 citizen of the state diligently with the fear of Allah.

He assured that he would support the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the remaining period of the tenure.

Finally, Katagum added that he would ensure the re-election of Governor Abubakar for a second term come 2019.

In his remarks, His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar congratulated his new Deputy, describing his appointment as a well-deserved one.